KAP shows why bigger can be better
Being big and diverse certainly seems to have made things easier in South Africa and Africa for JSE-listed group KAP
“Only big companies can do big, difficult things.” That was the view of Harry Oppenheimer, chair of Anglo American when it was a multisector conglomerate that controlled more than half of the JSE. More recently, the fashion has been for companies to slim down and focus on their “core” businesses.
That may not always be the best way, especially in a country with a complex business environment. Rand Merchant Bank’s “Where to Invest in Africa 2024” report paints a bleak picture of South Africa as an investment destination, with low economic growth, high unemployment and ailing infrastructure weighing on the country’s economic output...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.