How to build a winning nation
There is a common thread across the winning entries in the Think Big SA competition — entrepreneurial innovation, technology adoption, collaboration and better digital infrastructure are seen as holding the keys to faster growth
31 October 2024 - 05:00
PSG’s inaugural Think Big SA 2024 competition, arranged together with Economic Research Southern Africa, sought to get South Africans to propose novel ideas for making the economy grow faster.
More than 100 academic entries were received. Among the top papers is “Faster, Stronger, Together: How knowledge of our past can help us build a prosperous South Africa that works for everyone (https://download.psg.co.za/files/thinkbigsa/2024/Johan_Fourie.pdf)” by economic historian Prof Johan Fourie of Stellenbosch University...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.