AFRICA
Diamonds may not be forever
As the gems lose their lustre, threatening the economy and support for the ruling party, elections in Botswana may herald a major shift in voter sentiment
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Votes in Botswana’s general elections on October 30 will be cast against the background of its waning diamond mining industry.
For the world’s second-largest producer of the gems, diamonds are losing their sparkle, victims of reduced demand and cheaper factory-made stones. It was once safe to bank on the country’s diamond wealth, but that is no longer the case — and vote-catching infrastructure and government projects are suffering. One of those is the free water connections promised by a government that may no longer be able to afford them...
