Rookie MPs in at the deep end
About half of parliament’s members are new to the job, and they face a hectic schedule. But so far both houses have brought a refreshing sense of dignity to proceedings
10 October 2024 - 05:01
Parliament began its first full session since the election this week, with a packed agenda and concerns about how MPs — especially the many neophytes — will cope with a heavy workload.
Matthew Parks, who heads Cosatu’s parliamentary office, tells the FM that the new MPs, who account for about half the 400 seats, create a “capacity crisis” because of their inexperience. “It takes time to build knowledge and this is worrying.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.