Naledi Pandor talks tough on UN reform
Permanent security council membership without a veto would be ‘meaningless and ineffective’, says the former international relations minister
03 October 2024 - 05:00
The US offer to Africa of two permanent seats on the UN security council should be rejected if it comes without veto power, says former international relations minister Naledi Pandor. She also urges African countries not to be seduced by such an emasculated proposal.
The 15-member council has only five permanent seats, which carry veto power: the US, Russia, China, France and Britain — the legacy of World War 2 with Russia inheriting the Soviet Union’s seat after the break-up of the communist federation...
