Inflation: Kganyago not declaring victory yet
The Reserve Bank seems likely to keep cutting in 25bp increments until the repo rate falls to 7.25% in March, but risks remain — most notably Eskom
26 September 2024 - 05:01
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was in a confident mood after last week’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, declaring that the Bank’s policy stance had been vindicated and that, after the worst inflation surge in a generation, a soft landing was looking more likely.
The improvement in domestic inflation, from an annual high of 6.9% in 2022 to a three-year low of 4.4% in August, has not, however, been painless. Interest rates were raised to 15-year highs, many consumers were pushed into debt distress and the economy came within a whisker of a recession in the first half of the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.