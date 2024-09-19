Cut out the gobbledygook, experts advise MBA hopefuls
If you want to wow with your MBA dissertation, you should keep it relevant, provide practical solutions and steer clear of jargon
19 September 2024 - 05:00
Keep your research or case studies clear, readable and relevant. That’s the advice to MBA students from Caitlin Ferreira, programme director for the modular MBA at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB).
A professor at another school says reading MBA research is often like “wading through glue”. Students are so intent on jamming in every imaginable fact and opinion that they forget some poor soul has to read it and make sense of it. “Straightforward, simple language is always better than convoluted gobbledygook,” he says...
