New property lenders gear up to claim market share
There might not be a better time to take out a mortgage
The recent entry of Discovery Bank and Capitec Bank into the lucrative R1.26-trillion mortgage lending sector is good news for homebuyers and will likely help breathe new life into the depressed housing market. It’s already led to heightened competition among lenders, pushing banks to offer customers more innovative products — and better pricing.
That may seem counterintuitive, given the surge in bond defaults, which raised fears that banks will be forced to tighten their lending taps. But ooba CEO Rhys Dyer says mortgage lenders are in fact competing more aggressively than ever for market share. That’s evident from the improved rate concessions and the lower deposit requirements that have been achieved by the mortgage originator for its clients in recent months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.