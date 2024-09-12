Insurance fraud: How the walking dead cash in
Old-style detective work remains the best method to catch body scammers
12 September 2024 - 05:00
For 23 years Robbie Smith was one of the so-called walking dead, living and breathing and always a step ahead of the law. Then a tip-off led Hawks investigators to Smith’s Knysna hideout and a life of two decades on the run came to an end.
The walking dead has nothing to do with vampires or zombies; it is a nickname used in the insurance industry for people who fake their deaths or unknowingly have been killed off by fraudsters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.