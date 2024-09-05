MPs play softball with Ramaphosa
During Zuma's tenure, presidential Q&A sessions were chaotic, marred by fighting and shouting. Respect has returned to the house — but rigorous questioning of the president is needed
05 September 2024 - 05:01
Before President Cyril Ramaphosa left for China last week, he was in parliament to answer questions for the first time as leader of the government of national unity (GNU).
The three-hour Q&A session is a quarterly affair during which political parties can question the president and ask about the work of the cabinet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.