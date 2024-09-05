A tax net trawling fished-out seas
The fiscus always needs more revenue — but growing the economy, rather than fiddling with tax brackets and rates, is the only sustainable solution
05 September 2024 - 05:00
South Africa is a country of vast inequality with huge unmet developmental needs, but squeezing the affluent for more tax is easier said than done and could even be costly and counterproductive.
A new paper, co-authored by Chris Axelson, acting head of tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury, shows empirically that there is little space to wring more out of South Africa’s highest-income groups by hiking personal income tax (PIT) further...
