Is BAIC ready to deliver on its promises in SA?
But can the Chinese company really begin full vehicle manufacture in Eastern Cape within 18 months?
Chinese motor company BAIC has reintroduced itself as a contender to become South Africa’s next full-scale vehicle manufacturer. The question is: after so many previous missed deadlines, is the company finally ready to deliver on its promises?
BAIC South Africa — its initials stand for Beijing Automotive Industrial Co — says it hopes to begin the full manufacture of cars and bakkies late next year, in preparation for commercial production in early 2026. That will put it in direct competition with the multinational Stellantis group, which has announced a similar timetable for the local manufacture of Peugeot Landtrek bakkies. Both companies are based in the Coega special economic zone, near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape...
