How Songezo Zibi plans to shake up Scopa
The parliamentary oversight body’s new chair Songezo Zibi sets out its scope
It’s been less than two months since parliamentary watchdog the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) elected former newspaper editor and Rise Mzansi chair Songezo Zibi as its head. It’s been a stop-start process, though, after the rush of passing several departmental budget votes, the induction to the seventh parliament and then a short recess. However, Zibi tells the FM it’s all systems go.
He promises to bring accountability and transparency to government spending. Scopa is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that taxpayer money is used well after years of mismanagement and corruption within different government departments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.