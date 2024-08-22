‘Basic education’ means just that

South Africa’s state primary schools are the responsibility of government’s department of basic education. It’s an apt association: “basic” is the word to describe conditions at many of these schools, particularly those in rural and township areas. Crumbling buildings, broken desks and chairs, and shortages of educational materials, such as books and pencils, abound.
Throw in often demotivated teachers and there can be only one outcome — functional illiteracy for millions of children. Even if South Africa’s criminally high youth unemployment rate ever comes down, these children won’t be qualified for anything.
Some people reading this will mutter “Shame!” and move on to the next article. For 26 years, however, FM readers have been part of a national campaign to reduce illiteracy in primary schools. Since 1998, Rally to Read, in which the FM is an organising partner, has offered nearly 1-million children a chance to change their lives.
It’s the least they deserve. Anyone visiting a rural or township school will recognise immediately that many of the children they encounter are every bit as intelligent as those at urban schools. They have the potential to be doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, mechanics ... anything they want to be. Heaven knows, South Africa desperately needs such skills. What these children don’t have, however, is opportunity.
By providing books, stationery and teacher training, Rally to Read has created that opportunity. Deserving schools are supported for a minimum of three years — long enough for a culture of reading and writing to take hold. Each year, sponsors deliver portable classroom libraries packed with colourful books to encourage classroom and private reading. These books are more challenging each year.
In addition, pupils receive stationery kits, and teachers undergo additional training to update their general skills and learn how to best use the new resources. Leading education NGO the Read Educational Trust monitors the progress of teachers and children through regular teaching visits and interventions.
For 26 years, FM readers have been part of a national campaign to reduce illiteracy in primary schools
Sponsors, whether corporate or private, are encouraged to deliver their goods in person and meet the children they help, as well as their families and communities. Handover events are lively, often emotional, as children show off their new skills and express their gratitude. Their excitement can go up several notches when they learn that deliveries also include netball, football and rugby balls.
Some sponsors go further, providing learners with new shoes or winter beanies. There have been several examples of companies even sending in work parties to repair buildings, desks and chairs.
Visitors who stay with the programme can see for themselves the year-by-year progress of “their” children. Independent research shows that, instead of dropping out of school at the age of 14, when they are due to go on to high school, Rally to Read children are able to progress — sometimes to university. Unlike many their age, they have hope.
Many of our schools are in remote corners of South Africa, requiring off-road (though not extreme) travel through areas unseen by most South Africans. Vehicle convoys are led by experienced team leaders.
Some rallies are one-day affairs, while others include an overnight stayover. Sponsors are welcome to bring along guests (maximum four people per vehicle), including children of any age. You’re never too young to learn how privileged you are.
A number of rallies are hosted by major companies and are not open to other sponsors. However, we also run rallies in the Free State, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to which everyone — companies and individuals — are welcome. These are underwritten by the Jonsson Foundation, the corporate social investment arm of Jonsson Workwear, which is Rally to Read’s lead partner.
Many of South Africa’s leading companies are long-time supporters of Rally to Read. No single entity, though, “owns” the programme. Anyone sharing the common vision of improving the future of South Africa’s children is an equal partner.
What does it cost to be a sponsor and to join our expeditions? In 2024, a full package is R50,000. All of that goes to the schools — most to classroom libraries, the balance to stationery and teacher training. A R25,000 sponsorship buys a scaled-down education package but still includes a visit to schools. Smaller amounts can also be accommodated.
For more information about Rally To Read, or to become a sponsor, go to www.rallytoread.org.za. Alternatively, contact this article’s author, who is a member of the national steering committee, on furlongerd@fm.co.za; national chair Brand Pretorius on brand@brandpretorius.com; or programme manager Sibhekaphi Sibanda on Sibhekaphi@read.co.za
