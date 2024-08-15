New ‘GNU’ for SA’s hung councils
The question is: will it work? And will it be enough to turn the party’s electoral fortunes around?
15 August 2024 - 05:01
The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is considering stabilising coalitions at local government level with the government of national unity (GNU) model across the country.
A crucial meeting of the NEC last week discussed ways to stabilise and strengthen governments at local level; the decision was taken to the party’s national officials on Monday for final approval. It would mean renegotiating local coalitions based on a minimum programme or “statement of intent” to address the problems unique to each individual municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.