Mmusi Maimane: I want President Ramaphosa to succeed
The new chair of parliament’s appropriations committee, Mmusi Maimane, tells the FM how the GNU will bring sharper scrutiny to the budget process
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Build One South Africa leader and former DA head Mmusi Maimane was recently appointed chair of parliament’s appropriations committee. He tells the FM he wants to see more budget oversight — and shares his thoughts about priorities for the government of national unity (GNU).
What is your view on the GNU?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.