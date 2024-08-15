Cape Town office space is getting scarce
While the rest of the country faces a glut of empty buildings, office take-up in the Mother City has rocketed to 15-year highs
15 August 2024 - 05:01
If you’re doubting the extent to which Cape Town continues to challenge Joburg’s dominance as the country’s economic hub, look no further than the outperformance of the Mother City’s commercial property market.
In the two years to June, Cape Town’s office vacancy rate has more than halved — from close to 14% to 6.3%. That’s the lowest level since 2009, according to the most recent office vacancy survey by the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa). ..
