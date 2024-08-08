Who will guard the guardians in the GNU?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has centralised power in a ‘super-presidency’. But with no parliamentary committee to oversee the structure, how accountable can it be?
08 August 2024 - 05:02
The seventh parliament is just over a month old and already MPs have had a packed programme relating to budgets and the committees overseeing the various ministries in the government of national unity (GNU).
Such oversight, however, does not apply to the all-powerful presidency. While every ministry has a dedicated parliamentary oversight committee, consisting of 11 MPs, there is no similar institution to oversee and scrutinise the work of the presidency...
