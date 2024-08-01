Where to get a golden visa
Despite a more positive election outcome than many feared, bagging a second passport hasn’t lost its allure among wealthy South Africans
Residence and citizenship by investment programmes — also known as golden visa schemes — are still top of mind for wealthy South Africans looking for a hedge against political, economic and currency volatility.
Industry players say real estate-linked programmes, which typically require a minimum investment of R5m-R10m, remain popular, as you’re effectively buying hard currency bricks-and-mortar assets in exchange for the right to live, work, study and travel visa-free abroad. Investing in property as a route to residence or citizenship also offers the benefit of acquiring a holiday pad or future retirement home abroad. ..
