A limitless way to experience Cape Town
South Africa’s first blind tour guide, Winston Fani, takes visitors around street art in Salt River. It’s an endeavour that’s about making tourism more inclusive in the city
01 August 2024 - 05:00
Cape Town is on many a travel list as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. From natural scenery to the city itself, it’s a place of a multitude of sights. But how do you make it accessible for people who are visually impaired?
This was the challenge for South Africa’s first certified blind tour guide, Winston Fani. A partnership with Cape Town Tourism’s Limitless campaign proved the answer. Launched a year ago, it includes a guided tour by Fani of street art in Salt River, a traditionally working-class neighbourhood in the southern suburbs. ..
