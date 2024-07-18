Radioactive corruption?
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has announced the intention to get approval for a 2,500MW nuclear build. Given South Africa’s issues with corruption and state capture, it’s vital that the process is open to public scrutiny
18 July 2024 - 05:01
With South Africa’s unflattering reputation for looting state coffers, and the divisive nature of nuclear as an energy source, news that the country is considering a R400bn nuclear procurement has raised concerns.
Minister of electricity & energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said this month that the state aims to get approval from the National Treasury to start the process of building a 2,500MW nuclear power plant. Ramokgopa expressed hope that by the end of August he would be in a position to offer the how, when and where of the proposed plant...
