Movies: Still better on the big screen?
After emerging from business rescue and a section 189 restructuring process, Ster-Kinekor is full of plans for the future. CEO Mark Sardi spoke to the FM
18 July 2024 - 05:00
The movie industry is having to evolve and embrace gaming and other forms of entertainment, but the better than expected outcome of the business rescue process at Ster-Kinekor, alongside global trends, suggests there is still life in the sector.
Ster-Kinekor was hit particularly hard by Covid lockdowns. Profitable before the pandemic, it suffered the closure of cinemas and later restrictions that allowed for only limited seating. As a result, the country’s largest movie chain was placed in business rescue in January 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.