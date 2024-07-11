Lesufi’s dicey power play
Having excluded the DA from the administration in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi and his cabinet will have to pass their policy proposals as a minority government
11 July 2024 - 05:02
Cracks in the newly consummated ANC-DA romance have started to show after the two parties failed to agree on a joint government in Gauteng last week.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday announced a minority government, excluding the DA from his administration...
