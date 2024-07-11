Can Operation Vulindlela get growth going?
The economic reforms carried out by the previous government are necessary but insufficient to achieve much faster, more inclusive growth — a second wave of additional actions will be needed
11 July 2024 - 05:02
The government’s delivery unit, Operation Vulindlela (OV), with a core team of just 10 technocrats from the National Treasury and the presidency, is poised for expansion, with more staff needed to drive new priority reforms as the government of national unity (GNU) goes for growth.
Established in October 2020 to help the president accelerate high-impact structural reforms to revive growth, phase 1 of Operation Vulindlela has had significant success, with 94% of reforms either completed or progressing well. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.