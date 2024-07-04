Do MK and the EFF walk the talk?
Both parties claim to represent the Left on South Africa’s political spectrum. Do they really?
The threat of “leftist” politics in parliament in the form of the EFF and MK Party is exaggerated. If anything, the two parties — which together account for about a quarter of parliamentary seats — are fishing from the same political pond, making them potential competitors rather than collaborators. And besides, they’re leftist in name more than anything else, say political analysts.
As Lukhona Mnguni, acting director of the Rivonia Circle think-tank, explains it: “Broadly speaking, South African politics are not ideological. They are driven by personalities and interests and then people find a language that they believe, a language that may very well mirror ideological positioning but is not necessarily ideological.”..
