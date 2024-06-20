There’s still life in local art
The South African art market is alive and well, with a recent fair drawing 9,000 paying visitors
South Africa, it seems, has not been affected by the decline in the global art market. On the contrary, the local market is strong — and growing stronger, if last month’s RMB Latitudes Art Fair, held at Joburg’s Shepstone Gardens, is anything to go by. With its array of extraordinarily versatile interior and exterior exhibition settings, the fair attracted more than 9,000 paying visitors.
Emerging and established art collectors, artists and art lovers disembarked from Ubers or walked several blocks to join the throng in the weekend before South Africans went to the polls. An ambience of hope and joie de vivre permeated the hugely successful event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.