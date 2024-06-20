Behind Cape Town’s changing skyline
Several architecturally interesting buildings are under construction in the Mother City, including South Africa’s version of the Bosco Verticale, the famous high-rise vertical forest in Milan
20 June 2024 - 05:01
Cape Town is fast becoming a hub for cutting-edge building design, with several new developments pushing the eco-architecture envelope.
In the city centre alone, at least 20 new building projects and redevelopments worth an estimated R3.5bn are under way or have recently been completed, according to the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). Most are high-rise residential or mixed-use projects — developments that combine work, stay and play components to cater for the surging demand for inner-city living and short-stay tourist accommodation. ..
