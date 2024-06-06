Let the party carry on
The DA retained its outright majority in the Western Cape, with Alan Winde set to serve another five years as premier
06 June 2024 - 05:02
“The work starts now.” These were the words of Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Friday after it was confirmed the DA would retain its majority in the province.
On the official tally, the party won 55.3% of the vote, based on a 58.64% voter turnout in the province’s 1,572 voting districts. It was followed by the ANC with 19.55% and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) with 7.8%...
