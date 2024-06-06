How will the cards fall?
The watershed election last week dramatically reshuffled the balance of power — giving the DA a chance to join in governing, and resurrecting Jacob Zuma as a major player
06 June 2024 - 05:02
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party may have accomplished what it least expected: it has pushed the official opposition DA into seriously considering working with the ANC as governing partners nationally and in KwaZulu-Natal.
While the prospects of an ANC-DA coalition have been bandied about for a while, it was the arrival of the MK Party on the scene — and what the DA believes it stands for — that has sparked the DA’s appetite to work with the ANC...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.