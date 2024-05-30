Recipes for rapid growth in South Africa
South Africa’s economic slowdown and the failure of serial growth plans have led many to give up on the prospect of rapid growth. But many other countries have turned themselves around. There’s even a recipe for how to do it
30 May 2024 - 05:00
South Africa’s economic constraints appear too complex and intertwined to be solved in a mere 200 pages, but that is what respected former National Treasury and World Bank consultant Roy Havemann has set out to do in his new book, How to Fix (Unf*ck) a Country: 6 Things to Reboot South Africa.
While Havemann’s economic recipe is deliberately simplified — “more Jamie Oliver than Julia Child” — there is nothing glib about the book. But it is unashamedly optimistic — a rare feat for any commentary on the South African economy...
