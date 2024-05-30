No end to South Africa’s mall mania
At least another 100 new centres are in the pipeline — which raises questions about the sustainability of the country’s ever-expanding retail footprint
30 May 2024 - 05:00
The pandemic may have slowed retail expansion, but it seems this was only temporary; South African developers’ love affair with shopping centres appears far from over.
The country already has one of the highest tallies of malls in the world in terms of retail space per capita. Yet 101 new shopping centres, covering 1.7-million square metres, are either under construction or in various phases of planning (see graph). That’s according to a joint report by MSCI Real Estate and Pooled Data Services, which analyses South Africa’s retail pipeline. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.