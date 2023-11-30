Global south seeks tax justice
The OECD’s 60-year tenure as global tax overseer is under threat as countries — many from the global south — push for the UN to take over the role
A simmering showdown between the UN and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) over who should set global tax rules came to a head recently when an overwhelming majority of countries voted in favour of a UN framework tax convention. Strong backing from countries in the global south ensured the success of the General Assembly resolution, with 125 countries supporting and 48 opposing. Nine abstained.
The developing countries backing the resolution say it will ensure a much more inclusive rules-setting body. They are, it seems, heartily fed-up with their marginalised “guest status” on the various OECD initiatives, which they believe have made little or no progress in dealing with the $480bn of annual global tax losses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.