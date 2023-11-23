Advertising in the eye of a storm: media predictions for 2024

Five industry trends shaping 2024:

1. Ad-supported streaming will flourish amid inflation

2023 was defined by economic troubles, with persistent inflationary pressure affecting consumer spending: just 4% of consumers said they would prioritise online subscription services if they faced an unexpected cost they needed to cover.

A key strategy emerging from this constant uncertainty is guiding audiences towards more affordable, ad-supported services.

In 2024, expect to see faster adoption of ad-supported streaming services across markets — albeit at an uneven pace, and streaming companies seeking out a deeper and more nuanced understanding of audience behaviours.

2. Measures of content success will expand as viewing habits evolve

This year, the Hollywood writers' strike provoked a reappraisal of the value of timeless classics (such as The Office and Friends) and, while production of new shows slowed, streamers turned to library content from around the world and imported formats.

To make sense of both streaming and linear viewing habits, broadcasters and platforms will expand the definition of viewing and measures of success, looking beyond overnight ratings towards more holistic measures, integrating first- and third-party data alongside panel data.