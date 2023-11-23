Joburg’s street art is just a click away
After years spent commissioning and curating a public art collection featuring sculptures, statues and murals, Joburg is putting it all into a digital archive
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, public art was “pretty much in a crisis” in Joburg’s city centre, says Eric Itzkin, deputy director of Joburg’s immovable heritage. In short succession, two artworks had been gravely vandalised: The Impala Stampede, a Herman Wald work in the Ernest Oppenheimer Park, were decapitated and dehooved; and the Miners’ Monument in Braamfontein was hacked at, with one miner’s legs chopped off.
In both cases, it turned out the metal had been sold for scrap. (The works were restored by the city and Oppenheimer family respectively, and the Impala Stampede was moved to outside the Anglo building in Main Street.)..
