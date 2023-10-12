UCT fire: piecing history back together
The University of Cape Town’s Jagger Reading Room was destroyed in a fire in 2021, along with more than 90,000 of its rare and historical documents. Two-and-a-half years later, the recovery process is in full swing
12 October 2023 - 05:00
In late April 2021, 2,000 volunteers formed human chains on the campus of the university of Cape Town (UCT) to rescue water-damaged items from the basement of the Jagger Library. Using 12,900 crates urgently sourced from wine and dairy farms, supermarkets and other businesses, they removed 80,000 items including rare video and audio tapes, antiquarian books, African studies posters, maps and architectural drawings from the building.
Thirty-eight days later, the salvage operation was done...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.