Inside South Africa’s looming fiscal crunch
As economists squabble over whether the country’s finances are in crisis, the pace of debt accumulation has reached a gallop and could soon hit 80% of GDP
12 October 2023 - 05:03
South Africa’s public finances are taking strain, and in the absence of a credible growth strategy concerns are growing about the country’s longer-term debt sustainability.
Some left-leaning economists at the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), a private think-tank in Gauteng, dismiss the idea that there is a crisis. They accuse the National Treasury, which is trying to slam on the spending brakes, of “stoking panic” so it can force through unpopular expenditure cuts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.