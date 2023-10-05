Old Mutual: A marriage of news, reform and risk
It’s two centuries since Old Mutual founder John Fairbairn set foot in what was then the Cape colony. His legacy endures — and not just in the insurance company he set up
Two hundred years ago, on October 11 1823, a lowland Scot disembarked from a ship in Table Bay with only a vague promise of a career in journalism awaiting him. By the end of his life, he would — in many ways — have revolutionised South African society.
Not only did John Fairbairn fight for and establish a free press in South Africa, he also helped to end slavery and was one of the main movers behind the establishment of a nonracial democracy in the Cape — and he founded and taught at one of the first public schools in Cape Town. But he would also transform the business sector, establishing what today is investment and insurance giant Old Mutual...
