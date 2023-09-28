Why the new SOE bill is all smoke and mirrors
The new state-owned enterprises bill is a flimsy distraction designed to create the impression that something is being done to fix the problems at South Africa’s delinquent SOEs
28 September 2023 - 05:00
There was much scepticism when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council (PSEC) in mid-2020 to help reposition state-owned enterprises (SOEs) “as effective instruments of economic transformation and development”.
The council, which included several private sector heavyweights, was supposed to ensure turnaround strategies were implemented to strengthen the government’s SOE portfolio. Instead, over the past three years, its financial and operational performance has gone from bad to worse. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.