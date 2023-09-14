HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Features

obituary

Why everybody loved Raymond

Many words have been used to pay tribute to the Pick n Pay founder since his death last week. Perhaps the most common has been ‘kind’

14 September 2023 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Raymond Ackerman was a trailblazer. He was fearless, single-minded, warm, kind, generous, inspirational, modest and competitive. He was “universally positive”, a “visionary” with an unwavering belief that he was doing the right thing; someone “who rewrote the chapters of a lot of South African history”.

These are just some of the words used to describe the Pick n Pay founder, who died last week aged 92. In fact, few have left as indelible a mark on South Africa’s business and social landscape...

