The life and death of the good doctor Dadoo
September 19 will mark the 40th anniversary of the death of struggle icon Yusuf Dadoo. His name is etched in the history of SA. But who was this ‘fighter for world peace’?
14 September 2023 - 05:00
Anti-apartheid activist and struggle icon Yusuf Dadoo had an early introduction to social injustice in South Africa. When he was just 10 years old, in the late 1910s, the local municipality tried to evict the Dadoos from their business premises in the “whites-only” area of Krugersdorp.
Mohammed Dadoo — a shopkeeper said to be “the wealthiest man in Krugersdorp — was having none of it. He took the council to court, where he was represented by none other than Mohandas Gandhi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.