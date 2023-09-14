Can cadre deployment survive the courts?
With two DA court actions in progress, the ANC’s cadre deployment policy is in the spotlight. The DA is pushing for transparency — but if the ANC has its way, its appointment process will remain shrouded in secrecy
14 September 2023 - 05:03
Does a political party in power have the right to pack the state with loyalists who will implement its policies without question? Can political parties dictate appointments when the constitution already lays out guidelines for those appointments? Is it logical for a political party to want to dictate to the state which individuals are to drive its vision?
These are some of the questions raised by the DA’s legal battle against cadre deployment, the first part of which is now heading to the Constitutional Court. ..
