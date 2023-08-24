After the taxi strike storm: getting to grips with the causes
The taxi industry and Cape Town authorities have reached an uneasy truce. But there are deeper issues in the sector that need to be addressed if repeat events are to be avoided
24 August 2023 - 05:00
Pretty Cebibokwe is one of the hundreds of thousands of commuters who were left stranded during Cape Town’s violent taxi strike this month. With 30-odd kilometres to travel just to get to her job at an old-age home in the city bowl, Khayelitsha-based Cebibokwe was in a predicament.
“It was a lot of risk, especially in townships,” she tells the FM. “It was a big issue just to go to work and come back home.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.