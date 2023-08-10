Why South African voters shun the ballot box
South African voters aren’t disengaging from politics per se — they’re simply checking out of electoral participation. In part, that’s due to the failings of the ANC. But it also speaks to the opposition’s inability to capture the public imagination
10 August 2023 - 05:00
As South Africa approaches the 2024 general election, expectations of a shift in the political landscape are high. But does the research match the rhetoric?
A study by professors Collette Schulz-Herzenberg and Robert Britt Mattes — from Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town — suggests not. In delving into the psyche of the South African voter, it suggests a complex set of calculations drives decisions at the ballot box. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.