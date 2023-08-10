CEO pledge: a case of eyes wide shut?
Business has hauled out the big guns to help halt the country’s slide. But providing technical support while ignoring the governance problems responsible for the crisis requires a strong stomach
10 August 2023 - 05:00
There is agreement in South Africa that the government’s failure to provide a reliable energy supply, maintain an efficient national ports and rail network, and arrest crime and corruption are the three main drags on economic growth.
The view among private sector economists is that if the country could eliminate all three constraints, it could grow by 3% a year. A new Stellenbosch University study puts the total cost to the economy of just port and rail disruptions at almost R400bn last year — equivalent to the loss of about 670,000 jobs. ..
