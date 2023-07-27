Sekunjalo loses its latest round against banks
The Competition Appeal Court made short work of the group’s claim that the banks acted in an uncompetitive manner and abused their market dominance in closing its companies’ accounts
A footnote in the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) order in favour of the banks in their long-running battle against the Sekunjalo Group reveals just about all a bank executive needs to know when deciding whether to “terminate” a client.
The footnote refers to a quote about the Sekunjalo Group from the report drawn up by the Mpati commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corp (PIC). It’s the sort of chilling remark that would have most bankers searching frantically for the exit button: “The evidence gleaned from various bank statements shows that there has been significant movement of the funds between different related parties. This created the impression of funds in bank accounts but, in reality, this was only the case at specific moments in time.” ..
