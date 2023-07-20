A bargain too good to be believed?
A Swazi court has removed South African investment analyst Sandy McGregor as executor of a deceased estate. His position is ‘untenable’, the courts said — and he could face a future legal claim
20 July 2023 - 05:00
The High Court of Eswatini has ordered Sandy McGregor, a prominent South African investment analyst and economist at Allan Gray, to stand down as executor of his mother-in-law’s deceased estate, finding he is unfit for the office.
In addition, McGregor must personally pay the legal costs of the action to remove him as executor, and he’s been barred from claiming any executors’ fees for work he has done in relation to the estate, said presiding judge Titus Mlangeni. And he’s been ordered to immediately return to the master’s office the letters appointing him executor. ..
