Features

Tongue-lashing for VBS delinquents

An audacious municipal manager, found guilty of illegally investing R80m of local government funds in VBS Mutual Bank, will not receive a R1.29m golden handshake from the council. But the case raises questions about accountability at local level

BL Premium
22 June 2023 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

Harsh words were dished out recently by labour court judge Connie Prinsloo in a case that still concerns municipalities’ illegal dealings with the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank. 

It isn’t the first case involving municipal executives erring on the wrong side of public finance management laws and regulations in their dealings with the bank. But what stands out in this case is the brazenness — the audacity — of the complainant. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.