Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
The industry’s outdated model is under fire — but much-needed structural change is not forthcoming
Taxi bosses and gangsters are adding a worrying new dimension to the notorious construction mafias
Being kicked out of Agoa could mean more than losing the financial benefits of a favourable trade deal. It would send a signal to the world that South Africa is an economic partner to be avoided
Rare collection finds a refuge in Oppenheimers’ Brenthurst Library
Harsh words were dished out recently by labour court judge Connie Prinsloo in a case that still concerns municipalities’ illegal dealings with the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
It isn’t the first case involving municipal executives erring on the wrong side of public finance management laws and regulations in their dealings with the bank. But what stands out in this case is the brazenness — the audacity — of the complainant. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tongue-lashing for VBS delinquents
An audacious municipal manager, found guilty of illegally investing R80m of local government funds in VBS Mutual Bank, will not receive a R1.29m golden handshake from the council. But the case raises questions about accountability at local level
Harsh words were dished out recently by labour court judge Connie Prinsloo in a case that still concerns municipalities’ illegal dealings with the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
It isn’t the first case involving municipal executives erring on the wrong side of public finance management laws and regulations in their dealings with the bank. But what stands out in this case is the brazenness — the audacity — of the complainant. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.