Why the IMF won’t swallow SA’s Kool-Aid

The international lender believes South Africa’s economic and social challenges will continue to mount, condemning the country to long-term stagnation unless the government does more to reform the economy

15 June 2023 - 05:00 Claire Bisseker

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest assessment of the South African economy implicitly rejects the government’s narrative that it is undertaking sufficient, meaningful structural reforms that will lead to faster growth, or that the planned fiscal consolidation will stabilise the debt ratio. 

On current policies, the US-based lender believes that South Africa’s economic and social challenges will continue to build up and that the country will fall into long-term stagnation. ..

