Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Are coalitions good or bad? Given the chaos unfolding in local governments across the country, it’s a question that’s top of mind for most South Africans — as is the issue of just how much power smaller parties should wield, and how such governing arrangements could be structured.
A turn to history may prove instructive. Back in 1896, Olive Schreiner — one of the most astute political minds South Africa ever produced — set out such rules after observing her friends join a disastrous coalition. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Olive Schreiner’s coalition lessons for liberals
With talk of ‘moonshot’ and ‘doomsday’ pacts dominating political talk in South Africa, it’s worth revisiting the suggestions Schreiner made more than 120 years ago about coalitions, minority parties and the moral high ground
Are coalitions good or bad? Given the chaos unfolding in local governments across the country, it’s a question that’s top of mind for most South Africans — as is the issue of just how much power smaller parties should wield, and how such governing arrangements could be structured.
A turn to history may prove instructive. Back in 1896, Olive Schreiner — one of the most astute political minds South Africa ever produced — set out such rules after observing her friends join a disastrous coalition. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.