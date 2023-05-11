Features

Why corporates are reinventing the workplace

The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay on

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 05:03 Joan Muller

It seems most big global companies — Amazon, Meta Platforms, Walt Disney, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase among them — have successfully convinced employees to return to the office.   

About 65% of corporate America is back at the office for at least three days a week, according to Fortune magazine. A similar trend is evident in the UK and across Europe. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.